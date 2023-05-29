BBG: Nvidia touches $1 trillion mark after beating rivals to AI

Statement on AI risk
SEEKING ALPHA reports: (This is taken from a post headed “OpenAI CEO, others write letter that ...
BLOOMBERG writes:
Nvidia Corp.’s market valuation crossed the $1 trillion threshold on Tuesday after its artificial intelligence prospects vaulted the chipmaker into an elite club of just five American companies.
The stock rose as much as 7.7% early in the session, putting Nvidia well into $1 trillion territory, before paring the gains. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp.are the only other US businesses to have trillion-dollar valuations, and fewer than 10 companies globally have achieved the distinction.
As of 12:48 p.m. in New York, Nvidia’s ...
Peak season hopes dashed as freight rates slip again
EXCLUSIVE: Indian digital forwarder Freightwalla shuttered
CMA CGM liner trades pummelled in Q1 – and there's worse to come
Airlines that adapt quickly will survive likely freight pain in H2
Carriers look for trade mix to stay in the black
Box lines look to slash their bloated equipment pools
US shippers put on high alert over double-brokering fraud
Pessimistic Yang Ming to refocus on 3PL, terminals and yards
Freight slump does not stop US inland ports’ advance
Digital forwarder Freightwalla's failure reveals home truths
A joint DHL + Mærsk effort – what investors want
Mexican rail seizures give near-shoring interests pause for thought
Comment on this article