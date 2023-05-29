BBG: Nvidia touches $1 trillion mark after beating rivals to AI

By LoadstarEditorial 30/05/2023

BLOOMBERG writes:

Nvidia Corp.’s market valuation crossed the $1 trillion threshold on Tuesday after its artificial intelligence prospects vaulted the chipmaker into an elite club of just five American companies.

The stock rose as much as 7.7% early in the session, putting Nvidia well into $1 trillion territory, before paring the gains. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp.are the only other US businesses to have trillion-dollar valuations, and fewer than 10 companies globally have achieved the distinction.

As of 12:48 p.m. in New York, Nvidia’s ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN