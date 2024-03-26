Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

FW: Truckload carriers’ forecasts cut heading into Q1 prints

© Edwardgerges risk
© Edwardgerges
By

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

Analysts are cutting earnings estimates for truckload companies heading into first-quarter reports. Acknowledging decent demand, analysts cited an overhang of truck capacity, which is constraining pricing and margins, as the reason for the latest round of revisions.

“We exit 1Q much like we entered it for truckload-related transports — feeling okay about volumes but bad about pricing and expecting downward EPS revisions for businesses that live on this annual pricing cycle,” Susquehanna Financial Group’s Bascome Majors told clients on Monday.

He said pricing pressures alongside “steady but not spectacular volumes” will weigh on first-quarter numbers, which he cut by 26% to 32% for the TL carriers he follows. His new TL and intermodal forecasts “remain meaningfully below” consensus estimates, but his outlook for freight brokers is more in line with the averages.

Majors cut his first-quarter earnings-per-share estimate for intermodal provider J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) by 11% to $1.40…

The full post can be found here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FreightWaves

    Most Read

    Shock for CMA CGM as a deputy CEO decides to quit

    Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai

    THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers

    Asia-Europe carriers revise FAK rates in fight to rein in revenue erosion

    A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters

    All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons

    Diversions from Red Sea proving a real ‘silver lining’ for carriers

    Cargo-carrying gliders could save 65% of aviation fuel costs, says US developer

    DB Schenker makes 'positive contribution' to DB – but it's an odd fit

    Niche players continue to risk Red Sea transits with new services – at a price

    Maersk reacts to calmer market and restores standalone transpacific loop

    MSC and FedEx face $11m fine for 'unfair charges' to shipper

    Strike paralysing Finnish ports extended after talks collapse

    MSC closes in on acquisition of French forwarder Clasquin

    Ports of LA and Long Beach busier this year and eyeing an early peak season

    EXCLUSIVE: CH Robinson – forwarding debacle spurs another top casualty