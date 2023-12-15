FW: FourKites confirms 15% cut in global workforce, dismisses key exec

Job cuts rumoured to accelerate at Kuehne + Nagel
Looks like it’s in good company
FREIGHTWAVES reports:
Supply chain visibility platform FourKites confirmed it has reduced its workforce across offices in the United States and Europe by 15% this week.
“With these changes in place, along with the recent realignment of our leadership team, we are accelerating our timeline to profitability, taking our burn rate to zero — now — and reducing our reliance on capital markets,” a FourKites spokesperson told FreightWaves.
The move included the departure of another key executive, Glenn Koepke, vice president of strategy. Koepke played a crucial role in leading industry strategy and go-to-market execution, particularly in sectors like food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, and logistics solutions. Koepke told FreightWaves he is excited about what is next for his career in logistics.
“It is painful to say goodbye to so many talented, passionate and committed employees who will be impacted by these decisions. … We are committed to ensuring that every person impacted by this action is taken care of, and we are working closely with those team members on financial and career assistance,” said FourKites…
The full post is here.
Strike at DHL parcel hub over lack of new contract, but UPS avoids stoppage
Carriers force through rate hikes and prevent new 'race to the bottom'
Maersk halts local ship movements following attack
Route diversions: ship captains 'don't know whether they're coming or going'
Israel-Hamas war driving up costs for carriers and their customers
Demand prospects for new year see box carriers back in charter market
THE Alliance extends loop suspensions as it unveils 2024 network details
US west coast ports heading for the 'congestion zone' again next year
Prepare for rate fluctuations and plan ahead, Flexport warns shippers
Amerijet forced to park idle freighters after postal contracts end
White House unveils raft of measures to prioritise supply chain resilience
China moves to shore up supply chains as production shift spreads
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article