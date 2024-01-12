Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Menzies Parcels set to cease trading, putting 300 jobs at risk

dreamstime_xxl_144632660
© Lovelyday12
By

Menzies Parcels, a subsidiary of Menzies Distribution, is being closed after 23 years, after “significant losses”, reports the BBC. The courier service, which operated 15 depots in Scotland, is set to cease trading on 29 February. 

The 300 staff who handled and delivered packages across the Highlands are now facing redundancy. However, trade union Unite said it was “actively engaging” with its members affected by Menzies Parcels’ decision.  InPost Group recently acquired a 30% stake in Menzies Distribution for £49.3m, with a three-year option to acquire the remaining 70% equity.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    job losses Menzies Distribution Solutions Scotland Disney

    Most Read

    Countries shy away from US coalition to protect Red Sea shipping

    Shippers spooked by fear of box shortages amid carrier 'opportunism'

    Carriers accused of using 'sledgehammer tactics' to hike backhaul rates

    'Damaging' port strikes at DP World Australia terminals extended

    Shipper switch to air freight will see rates take off next week

    Red Sea premiums tempt opportunistic operators, despite major Houthi attack

    Shippers must pay a heavy price for capacity, as 'ships are filling up'

    Rocketing ocean rates predicted to decline post-Chinese New Year

    China's Cosco suspends Israel-bound ocean services

    Q4 23 financial horror for liners spotlit by OOCL operational update

    Ocean premiums rocket as insurers back away from Red Sea risk

    Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk deny reports of negotiations with Houthis

    Liner oversupply problem being masked by Suez Canal diversions

    Maersk opts for rail freight to avoid Panama Canal delays

    Tough times for logistics tech players forced to cut staff numbers

    HMM launches 'extra loaders' to help Asian exporters as CNY looms