Menzies Parcels set to cease trading, putting 300 jobs at risk

By Charlotte Goldstone 12/01/2024

Menzies Parcels, a subsidiary of Menzies Distribution, is being closed after 23 years, after “significant losses”, reports the BBC. The courier service, which operated 15 depots in Scotland, is set to cease trading on 29 February.

The 300 staff who handled and delivered packages across the Highlands are now facing redundancy. However, trade union Unite said it was “actively engaging” with its members affected by Menzies Parcels’ decision. InPost Group recently acquired a 30% stake in Menzies Distribution for £49.3m, with a three-year option to acquire the remaining 70% equity.