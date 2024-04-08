K+N centralises business structure: 'to get closer to customers', it claims

By Alex Lennane 08/04/2024

Kuehne + Nagel appears to be moving closer to a DSV-style organisational structure, announcing today it was “streamlining”, with cluster and national managers reporting directly to the management board.

K+N said the move would create “further efficiency gains and profitable growth”.

It explained: “The new structure will enable business and functional units to sharpen their strategy in line with rapidly changing market developments and implement business decisions even faster. It will also ensure greater global consistency, as well as customer proximity.

“The historically evolved regional structure will be discontinued and responsibilities integrated into Kuehne+Nagel’s group functions, as appropriate.”

“Streamlining” tends to mean job losses, but a spokesperson for K+N told The Loadstar: “The change impacts fewer than 1% of our employees, the majority of whom will move to new functions.”

With a headcount of some 81,000, that 1% would translate into about 800 people, and comes amid a new hiring freeze at the forwarder.

Kuehne + Nagel’s organisational changes were met with some scepticism from the market.

Anthony Miller, consultant and former WiseTech executive, noted on social media: “The differentiation at the top really is narrowing. K+N has been an interesting case study through their difference in organisational structure, their approach to tech and their powerhouse status.

“This new move feels fragile … this may be a sign of a weakening position that they are struggling to keep hidden.

“Whatever the case, it seems like all the players are shifting towards more centralised structures with unique decision-making and very influential C-suite.

“What we will likely see from this is global initiatives that will impact strategy, HR and tech. Tech is an important one, as this may be the loss of local freedoms to choose the best tech for the region versus what head office wants.

“K+N did recently announce CargoWise for global customs. Are they finally deciding to bite the bullet and go for a global roll-out for their entire business now?”

Bill Paul, founder of Logitalent, noted: “Discontinuing the regional structure looks like they are trying to imitate the DSV lean model. As for “customer proximity”, when you eliminate as many account manager folks as K+N has done in recent months, I’d say they are a lot further away from their customers today.”

K+N, in line with other major forwarders, saw declines in 2023. Year on year, operating cash flow fell 61%, sales gross profit fell some 20% and sales fell nearly 40%.

Listen to this clip from The Loadstar Podcast about why DP World is expanding its forwarding footprint: https://episodes.castos.com/61e078fee345f1-77268395/1704007/c1e-7xz6jh429rvfd67nj-p800mpz4hpwk-8z0q0i.mp3

Loadstar Premium, which broke the story of K+N’s hiring freeze in February, reported that CEO Stefan Paul told staff at the time: “As you are aware, the current market environment is challenging. This situation is impacting not just Kuehne+Nagel, but our entire industry, requiring us to take immediate action to reduce costs.

“Given these circumstances, as of Monday, 12 February, a global hiring freeze will be in place, requiring the stop of all replacement hires and new hires.”

Loadstar Premium will have the full story on the organisational changes soon.