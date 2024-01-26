Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

FW: Ex-Slync CEO Chris Kirchner guilty of wire fraud, money laundering

jail © Mirko Vitali _44633908
© Mirko Vitali
By

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

Ex-Slync CEO Christopher Kirchner was found guilty Thursday of four counts of wire fraud and seven counts of money laundering following a four-day jury trial in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District in Fort Worth, Texas. 

Immediately following the verdict, Kirchner, 36, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service. U.S. District Court Judge Mark T. Pittman denied a motion to reconsider detention until sentencing, which is scheduled for July 11, by Kirchner’s federal public defender, Jason D. Hawkins. 

The jury found that Kirchner, who served as Slync’s CEO from 2017 until he was fired by the FreightTech company’s board of directors in August 2022, defrauded investors out of nearly $25 million for his own personal use… 

To read the full post, please click here.

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FreightWaves Convoy

    Most Read

    Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported

    Ceva to expand in UK as Wincanton accepts $719m takeover bid

    'Nervousness' as container shortage starts to impact Indian exporters

    Two Maersk box ships come under fire in latest Houthi missile attack

    Speed up or add ships? Carriers mull Asia-N Europe makeover options

    Ceva + Wincanton – let the M&A party begin?

    Gemini 'hub & spoke' plan may give rival carriers an edge at ports

    Panama Canal headaches not so painful for box ships, but costs will rise

    AP Moller-Maersk changes leadership team

    Kuehne + Nagel targeted for 'facilitating genocide'

    Flexport – (nicely) exposed

    THE Alliance carriers move to calm customer nerves after Hapag defection

    Middle East land bridge offers 'express' solution to extended shipping transits

    Kuehne, CHR, FedEx & UPS – a dummy's guide to dividends

    High fashion: Red Sea disruption sees apparel shippers switch to air

    Atlas 747F forced to make emergency landing after engine fire