FW: Ex-Slync CEO Chris Kirchner guilty of wire fraud, money laundering

FW: Digital brokerage Uber Freight slashes jobs
FREIGHTWAVES reports that Uber Freight decided to cut a number of jobs in order to ...
Ex-Slync CEO Christopher Kirchner was found guilty Thursday of four counts of wire fraud and seven counts of money laundering following a four-day jury trial in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District in Fort Worth, Texas.
Immediately following the verdict, Kirchner, 36, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service. U.S. District Court Judge Mark T. Pittman denied a motion to reconsider detention until sentencing, which is scheduled for July 11, by Kirchner’s federal public defender, Jason D. Hawkins.
The jury found that Kirchner, who served as Slync’s CEO from 2017 until he was fired by the FreightTech company’s board of directors in August 2022, defrauded investors out of nearly $25 million for his own personal use…
