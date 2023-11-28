Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

FW: Bankrupt Bed Bath & Beyond files $316M mega-claim against MSC

legal
By

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

The bankruptcy estate of former retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) continues its relentless pursuit of shipping lines for alleged damages suffered during the supply chain crisis. It has already filed $31.7 million in claims against Hong Kong shipping line OOCL and $7.7 million in claims against Taiwan’s Yang Ming.

But those were just the appetizers.

The main course, filed Tuesday, is a mammoth claim against the world’s largest ocean carrier, Switzerland’s Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC). The various alleged damages add up to $158 million, plus there’s a request that all reparations be doubled due to “MSC’s willful retaliatory conduct.”

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bed bath & beyond FreightWaves MSC Asia-South Africa CMA CGM Cosco Maersk Line Port Louis Port of Cape Town South African Association of Freight Forwarders Transhipment Tactics

    Most Read

    More shipping lines set to plunge into losses in Q4

    Shock as new Asia-N Europe FAK rate dwarfs weak spot market

    DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – only one model rocks in the down cycle

    A SAF future could be being built on an uncertain foundation

    SME forwarders in a 'very good mood' and getting into M&A mode

    Diageo goes green with appointment of sustainable freight innovator Zeus for new HVO trial

    OP: ESG moment of truth turns tables for Big Oil

    Is it the end of days for the global automotive supply chain?

    MSC slaps bumper surcharge on boxes through restricted Panama Canal

    Carriers try for more GRIs on Asia-Europe, eyeing Thanksgiving positives

    News Podcast | Nov 2023 | TIACA controversy, peak season and what next for air cargo

    'Stay cautious' warning to carriers after suspected drone attack on box ship

    Cosco box-making unit's ex-chairman 'arrested' a day after resigning

    MSC extends deadline on HHLA share offer in move for more control

    Two-year reprieve for Cargologicair, but Volga-Dnepr UK looks doomed

    CMA CGM doubles-up on service for growing Africa trade