FW: Bankrupt Bed Bath & Beyond files $316M mega-claim against MSC

By LoadstarEditorial 28/11/2023

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

The bankruptcy estate of former retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) continues its relentless pursuit of shipping lines for alleged damages suffered during the supply chain crisis. It has already filed $31.7 million in claims against Hong Kong shipping line OOCL and $7.7 million in claims against Taiwan’s Yang Ming.

But those were just the appetizers.

The main course, filed Tuesday, is a mammoth claim against the world’s largest ocean carrier, Switzerland’s Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC). The various alleged damages add up to $158 million, plus there’s a request that all reparations be doubled due to “MSC’s willful retaliatory conduct.”

