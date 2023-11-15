FW: Forward Air’s new long-term targets don’t include Omni

Forward Air files answer and counterclaim against Omni
PRESS RELEASE Believes conditions to close acquisition have not and will not be satisfied Seeks declaratory judgment ...
FREIGHTWAVES reports:
Forward Air announced new financial targets Tuesday and reiterated plans to primarily focus on the premium less-than-truckload market going forward. However, its new forecasts didn’t include freight forwarder Omni Logistics, which it made a bid to merge with in August.
Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) is forecasting consolidated annual revenue of $2.5 billion by 2026 compared to just under $2 billion last year and implied guidance of $1.67 billion for 2023. That represents nearly a 15% compound annual growth rate over the three-year period from this year’s depressed level. Of that, 80% is expected to be generated by its LTL segment compared to an estimate for a 57% contribution this year.
The full post is here.
