FW: What downturn? US imports still rising, highest since boom

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

October imports up 4% year on year and up 11.5% vs. 2019, pre-COVID

American consumers just keep on spending — and the volume of containerized imports keeps on rising. October import numbers released Tuesday by Descartes came in exceptionally strong.

The U.S. imported 2,307,918 twenty-foot equivalent units of containerized goods last month, according to Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX), which obtains its data from customs filings. That’s up 3.9% year on year and 4.7% compared to September…

To read the full post, please click here.

