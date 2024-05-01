By Alexander Whiteman 01/05/2024

Chaos returned to the UK border yesterday, with the implementation of the second stage of the post-Brexit Border Target Operating Model (BTOM).

Stage one came online in January, requiring imports designated as medium- or high-risk to be accompanied by export health certificates; stage two requires those imports to undergo physical checks at the border before being permitted entrance.

One broker described the scenes at Dover and Hull as “shambolic”, with the IT system failing.

“Currently we have multiple HGVs being held at Dover and at Hull and HMRC/DEFRA seemingly do not know how to release them. The imports look perfect, but the official performance is anything but,” the broker told The Loadstar.

Asked how bad the first 24 hours had been, the broker noted that for a shipment they had been trying to clear since 6.30pm last night, they had been receiving the same error code every 10-30 minutes after each clearance attempt.

They added that the issue was not limited and appeared to be occurring across the country, with government agents having to clear shipments manually.

Noting the system for releasing shipments requires input of a valid reference number, the broker added “there seems to be a system error that is preventing the clearances”.

Nigel Jenny, CEO of the Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC), told The Loadstar he was not surprised and added that just a day in, he was aware of vehicles having been held for hours.

More concerning for the FPC is the refusal to inspect any shipments arriving at border control posts (BCPs) after 7pm, except at HMRC’s facility at Shevington.

“This is madness; our produce is highly time sensitive, it arrives after 7pm to be sold the next day. If it wasn’t so critical, it would be laughable,” said Mr Jenny.“The private sector was encouraged – without financial support – by government to fund and develop BCPs and now our highly perishable sector is forced to use Shevington.”

Shippers were already concerned over the imposition of the BTOM and the introduction of its common user charges for plant and animal products entering the UK via Dover and Eurotunnel. The amount was only made public at the start of April: a flat-rate of £10 or £29 per commodity, capped at £145 per consignment.

A spokesperson for Defra, the UK’s food and environment ministry, told The Loadstar the pricing structure had been decided “specifically to help smaller businesses” following “extensive” industry consultation, claims contested by Mr Jenny.

“The charges threaten to cripple SMEs in the fresh produce and plant sectors,” he said, adding that a range of alternative proposed by industry over six years had been ignored.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, told The Loadstar retailers had been working closely with their suppliers to prepare for the implementation of physical checks on food imports, and “we do not expect any significant disruption as a result”.

But he added: “There are many unknowns – how well prepped EU suppliers are, how checks and delays could impact supply – and this is why it’s important government mitigate these and take a pragmatic approach to avoid costs, just when food inflation is returning to normal.”