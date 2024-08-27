DB Cargo's 'financial umbilical cord' set to be cut with EC ban on subsidies
Industry has welcomed confirmation of the date for implementation of the EU’s new Entry/Exist System (EES), but there are concerns that UK supply chains – particularly haulage – will be hit by delays at borders.
The European Commission confirmed late last week that the EES would go live on 10 November and require every non-EU citizen to register biometric data at the border.
The new electronic system will replace the physical stamping of passports on arrival and departure at EU borders. From 10 November, anyone going through passport control, as well as providing their passport, will also need to have a photo taken of their face and their fingerprints scanned.
Recent months have seen an upturn in lobbying for more time and support to develop “an app- or web-based system to enable registration to take place away from the border”.
Head of trade at Logistics UK Nichola Mallon told The Loadstar: “Logistics businesses are pleased that a date has been confirmed, but any delay at UK borders slows the passage of goods, and we need governments on both sides of the Channel to work together to minimise this friction.”
Others warn that the new deadline threatens to bring more chaos to UK supply chains in the run-up to the Christmas holiday season.
One source told The Loadstar the largest threat to hauliers would be queues and delays as travellers have to take the time to submit their biometric data.
They added: “It was hoped deferring [implementation] to 10 November would allow for the development of apps which will permit travellers to register details before travelling to the port, minimising delays.”
Similarly, the UK’s Road Haulage Association said that it had “long-held concerns about delays at borders and the readiness of the new technology”, and urged government to work with the sector and ports to “ensure they’re fully prepared”.
