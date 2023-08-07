Yellow Corp: 'Voluntary petition for bankruptcy"

Bankrupt Yellow Corp's value quintuples – connect the red (XPO) dots
There’s a buyer in town
… sourced from the 8-K SEC filing lodged by Yellow Corp today:
“On August 6, 2023 (the “Petition Date”), Yellow Corporation (the “Company”) and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company Parties”) filed a voluntary petition (the “Chapter 11 Cases”) under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”) in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”).
“On the Petition Date, the Company Parties filed a motion with the Bankruptcy Court ...
Fremantle Highway blaze finally extinguished, say authorities
30,000 jobs lost as Yellow succumbs to death spiral of debt and lost clients
Cloud hangs over China's CULines as it axes final long-haul route
Bankrupt Yellow Corp's value quintuples – connect the red (XPO) dots
Rising demand and slow steaming a win-win for container lessors
Transatlantic carriers must change course and rethink expansion plans
Sinking rates and new capacity create crashing waves in box line financials
ONE eyes network downsize as soft demand sends profits tumbling
Mærsk: from black to red (soon) – once a carrier, always a carrier
'Robust Q2', says Maersk, but battens down the hatches for second half
'Normalisation' brings slump in volumes, revenue and profits for DHL
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7926 382 655
Comment on this article