Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Yellow Corp: 'Voluntary petition for bankruptcy"

Game over
Nine men's morris
By

… sourced from the 8-K SEC filing lodged by Yellow Corp today:

“On August 6, 2023 (the “Petition Date”), Yellow Corporation (the “Company”) and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company Parties”) filed a voluntary petition (the “Chapter 11 Cases”) under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”) in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”).

“On the Petition Date, the Company Parties filed a motion with the Bankruptcy Court ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bankruptcy Blues Yellow Corp

    Most Read

    Fremantle Highway blaze finally extinguished, say authorities

    30,000 jobs lost as Yellow succumbs to death spiral of debt and lost clients

    Cloud hangs over China's CULines as it axes final long-haul route

    Bankrupt Yellow Corp's value quintuples – connect the red (XPO) dots

    Rising demand and slow steaming a win-win for container lessors

    Transatlantic carriers must change course and rethink expansion plans

    Sinking rates and new capacity create crashing waves in box line financials

    Further contraction expected in global freight forwarding

    ONE eyes network downsize as soft demand sends profits tumbling

    Mærsk: from black to red (soon) – once a carrier, always a carrier

    'Robust Q2', says Maersk, but battens down the hatches for second half

    'Normalisation' brings slump in volumes, revenue and profits for DHL

    Hyundai Glovis uses containers to ship cars as PCTC shortage bites

    M&A budget-constrained DHL Group 'calls' the (volume) bottom

    'Open-minded' CH Robinson CEO leads the worst of the Q2 23 lot

    Container lines hope for intra-Asia boost as ex-India rates continue slide