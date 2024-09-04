FW: Yellow’s Chapter 11 plan includes rights offering, REIT

FW: How freight fraud became the perfect crime
FREIGHTWAVES reports: Freight fraud has become an all-too-familiar term in the transportation and logistics sectors in ...
BA: ONE OF THE WORST PERFORMERS XOM: ADNOC DEALXPO: CHALLENGING READ-ACROSSDSV: LOOKING FOR SHELTERR: SHORT SELLER IDEAPLD: STEADY INCOMEF: MEXICO CAPEX INVESTMENTDSV: WEEKLY BUYBACK UPDATE WTC: UNSTOPPABLE BA: DOWNGRADEDHL: TREND RADAR REPORTGM: ECUADOR FACTORY UPDATE
BA: ONE OF THE WORST PERFORMERS XOM: ADNOC DEALXPO: CHALLENGING READ-ACROSSDSV: LOOKING FOR SHELTERR: SHORT SELLER IDEAPLD: STEADY INCOMEF: MEXICO CAPEX INVESTMENTDSV: WEEKLY BUYBACK UPDATE WTC: UNSTOPPABLE BA: DOWNGRADEDHL: TREND RADAR REPORTGM: ECUADOR FACTORY UPDATE
FREIGHTWAVES reports:
A final Chapter 11 plan to liquidate Yellow’s remaining assets could include a reorganization wherein the defunct company’s major shareholders backstop a rights offering to stand up a subleasing or real estate investment trust to manage the remaining properties. The plan would include the payment of all allowed general unsecured claims, leaving the reorganized equity interests to shareholders, a Monday filing with a Delaware bankruptcy court showed.
However, that plan is contingent on Yellow (OTC: YELLQ) receiving a favorable ruling on withdrawal liability claims currently before the court. Pension funds that Yellow once contributed to say they are owed as much as $8.6 billion from the company’s withdrawal. Yellow maintains it owes just a fraction of the claimed amounts as many of the pension funds no longer have unfunded vested benefits due to a 2021 relief package from Congress…
The full post can be read here.
East coast port strike threat grows – and Canadian rail dispute still lingers
Transpacific rates war breaks out as new arrivals undercut major liners
Ocean carriers 'fire blanks' ahead of China’s Golden Week holiday
Bad weather causes chaos at Indian ports, and cargo backlogs build
MSC subsidiary Medlog buys UK's biggest haulier, Maritime Transport
JAS Forwarding recovers from cyber-attack, but saw 'many stolen credentials'
Wan Hai has been invited to join a shipping alliance, reveals GM
DSV rough patch continues, with questions asked over Russian trade
JAS Worldwide cyber-attack – 'all core functions are operating'
Gemini's hub-and-spoke strategy will 'fuel demand for feeder vessels'
Arrival of new box ships and fewer blank sailings should ease port congestion
Loadstar Podcast | September 2024 | EU incendiary threats, US security tightens, air cargo surge and DB Schenker bidding wars
Methanol 'happy hour' over, and decarbonisation will double freight rates
DSV offering €1bn investment and jobs guarantee to land Schenker, claim
Surcharges add up for parcel shippers – and there may be more to come
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article