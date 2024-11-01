FW: Uber Freight – Ebita loss widens but revenue improves

By LoadstarEditorial 01/11/2024

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

Uber Freight posted its eighth consecutive quarter of negative earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and its third-largest since the digital brokerage’s fourth-quarter 2021 integration with shipper-focused transportation management system Transplace.

EBITDA at Uber Freight (parent company is NYSE: UBER) was negative $19 million for the third quarter. Since the closing of the Transplace deal and its integration into one company, only twice has Uber Freight posted a larger negative EBITDA: negative $21 million in the first quarter of this year and negative $23 million in the first quarter of 2023.

EBITDA a year ago was negative $13 million. Uber Freight has only posted a positive EBITDA three times since the integration, spread out over the first three quarters of 2022: $2 million, $5 million and $1 million, respectively…

