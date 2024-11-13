FW: Uber Freight’s $851m payout to Greenbriar highlights creative deal structures

FW: Uber Freight – Ebita loss widens but revenue improves
FREIGHTWAVES reports: Uber Freight posted its eighth consecutive quarter of negative earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation ...
FREIGHTWAVES reports:
Managed transportation and technology provider Uber Freight’s (NYSE:UBER) conclusion in October of an $851 million payout to Greenbriar Equity Group effectively ended the structured investment relationship established in October 2020.
Greenbriar led a $500 million investment in Uber Freight, valuing the company at $3.3 billion post-money and positioning Uber Freight as a player with ambitious growth plans. However, the payout signifies a shift, highlighting both Uber Freight’s evolving valuation and the foresight of Greenbriar’s strategic financial protections.
The investment
When Greenbriar invested in Uber Freight, it structured the deal with substantial protections and a preferred return framework. Greenbriar’s Series A preferred stock guaranteed a 1.5x liquidation preference on its initial investment, plus a continuously compounding 6% annual dividend. This structure ensured a minimum 20% annual return for Greenbriar while giving it the option to call for either an initial public offering or payout if Uber Freight didn’t achieve certain growth milestones by October 2023…
To read the full post, please click here.
