FW: Yellow targets January sale for 112 remaining terminals

27/09/2024

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

The sale of bankrupt Yellow Corp.’s remaining properties is moving forward, a Wednesday filing in a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware showed. The estate will accept nonbinding indications of interest for its remaining 112 terminals beginning Tuesday and running through Oct. 18.

The court recently allowed Yellow (OTC: YELLQ) to retain real estate broker CBRE to sell the remaining terminals. Yellow will work through the broker and investment banker Ducera to move 47 owned and 65 leased locations, which have been estimated to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars…

