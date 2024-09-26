Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

FW: Yellow targets January sale for 112 remaining terminals

WTC: ALMOST BORINGHLAG: 'GRI' AND 'GRA' UPDATEKNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOESWTC: NEW RECORDDHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGHMAERSK: PORT DISRUPTION SURCHARGEKNIN: CEO ON ROAD

WTC: ALMOST BORINGHLAG: 'GRI' AND 'GRA' UPDATEKNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOESWTC: NEW RECORDDHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGHMAERSK: PORT DISRUPTION SURCHARGEKNIN: CEO ON ROAD

Money
By

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

The sale of bankrupt Yellow Corp.’s remaining properties is moving forward, a Wednesday filing in a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware showed. The estate will accept nonbinding indications of interest for its remaining 112 terminals beginning Tuesday and running through Oct. 18.

The court recently allowed Yellow (OTC: YELLQ) to retain real estate broker CBRE to sell the remaining terminals. Yellow will work through the broker and investment banker Ducera to move 47 owned and 65 leased locations, which have been estimated to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars…

To read the full post, please click here.

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FreightWaves Yellow Corp FedEx

    Most read news

    USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms

    US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions

    Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike

    Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo

    Seko Logistics refinances after being hit by 'freight recession'

    Spot rate decline slows, but prices for some long-term ocean contracts soar

    FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike

    Evergreen chief says transpac contract rates will rise in 2025

    Air charter market braced for very busy Q4, and prices are rising

    Kuehne + Nagel – when dirt cheap isn't cheap enough

    DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost

    Germany AG in disarray – 'DSV vs CVC' not over yet

    Dali sister Maersk Saltoro boarded by FBI on arrival in Baltimore

    THE Alliance plans to 'port-hop' if strike goes ahead, says Yang Ming

    Maersk to provide fulfilment services for Amazon from French warehouse 

    Amazon launches end-to-end logistics for third-party online sellers