WSJ: Warehouse leasing tumbled at the end of 2022

A man explores a tower of cubes with the word Risk. Search and correction of errors and failures. Risk management, cost assessment, and business and investment safety. Strengthen business resilience
By

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports:

The U.S. warehousing market is retrenching heading into 2023, a turnaround from the pandemic-driven boom in industrial real-estate demand as companies slow down decisions on new storage and distribution space amid fears of a recession.

Companies leased 132 million square feet of industrial space across the U.S. in the fourth quarter, down 28.2% from the third quarter, according to a new report from commercial real-estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield. That was the second straight quarter-to-quarter drop in leasing.

