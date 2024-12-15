WSJ: US manufacturers are stocking up on imports ahead of tariffs

WSJ: Chinese cargo cranes at US ports pose espionage risk, probe finds
THE WALL STREET JOURNAL reports: Chinese cargo cranes used at U.S. seaports around the country have ...
WSJ reports:
U.S. manufacturers are stockpiling imported parts and raw materials in anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump imposing new tariffs next year.
Buying activity among North American manufacturers, measured in a survey of 27,000 businesses worldwide by GEP and S&P Market Intelligence, in November hit its highest level in more than a year.
U.S. industrial manufacturers and consumer-packaged-goods companies are buying up critical parts and raw materials, such as emulsifiers and flavor enhancers, driving up demand, according to GEP, a supply-chain software company that gathers the data.
“We are seeing a massive pull forward,” said Inna Kuznetsova, chief executive of ToolsGroup, a supply-chain planning and optimization company. “We are seeing much more demand for the software that allows people to run scenarios both for the short term and for the long term to assess what they can do.”
