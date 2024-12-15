Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

WSJ: US manufacturers are stocking up on imports ahead of tariffs

CHRW: RUNNING HIGHMAERSK: STRONG HON: BREAK-UP APPEALCHRW: CLOSING QUESTIONSCHRW: HEADCOUNT RISK MID-TERM CHRW: SHOOTING UPCHRW: OPPORTUNISTIC CHRW: CFO REMARKSCHRW: GETTING THERE CHRW: SEEKING VALUABLE INSIGHTCHRW: 'FIT FAST AND FOCUSED' CHRW: INVESTOR DAY AMZN: NASDAQ RALLYKNIN: LOOKING DOWNPLD: FLIPPING ASSETSWTC: BOLT-ON DEAL

CHRW: RUNNING HIGHMAERSK: STRONG HON: BREAK-UP APPEALCHRW: CLOSING QUESTIONSCHRW: HEADCOUNT RISK MID-TERM CHRW: SHOOTING UPCHRW: OPPORTUNISTIC CHRW: CFO REMARKSCHRW: GETTING THERE CHRW: SEEKING VALUABLE INSIGHTCHRW: 'FIT FAST AND FOCUSED' CHRW: INVESTOR DAY AMZN: NASDAQ RALLYKNIN: LOOKING DOWNPLD: FLIPPING ASSETSWTC: BOLT-ON DEAL

Supply demand
ID 31308848 © Shutter999 | Dreamstime.com
By

WSJ reports:

U.S. manufacturers are stockpiling imported parts and raw materials in anticipation of President-elect Donald Trump imposing new tariffs next year.

Buying activity among North American manufacturers, measured in a survey of 27,000 businesses worldwide by GEP and S&P Market Intelligence, in November hit its highest level in more than a year.  

U.S. industrial manufacturers and consumer-packaged-goods companies are buying up critical parts and raw materials, such as emulsifiers and flavor enhancers, driving up demand, according to GEP, a supply-chain software company that gathers the data.  

“We are seeing a massive pull forward,” said Inna Kuznetsova, chief executive of ToolsGroup, a supply-chain planning and optimization company. “We are seeing much more demand for the software that allows people to run scenarios both for the short term and for the long term to assess what they can do.”

More here (sub may be required).

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    The Wall Street Journal WSJ Apple

    Most read news

    Shippers breathe again as threat of Indian port strikes eases

    New owner installs new management team at Seko Logistics

    Indian port strikes threat ends as labour agreement gets the green light

    Ocean carriers the 'outright financial winners' in a year of unpredictability

    Removing de minimis no 'silver bullet' as ecommerce traffic floods into EU

    Trump backs ILA campaign against 'distress-causing' automation in ports

    Five ways real-time freight intelligence drives ROI in tender negotiations – and beyond

    Evergreen may be eyeing a move from Tanjung Pelepas to Singapore

    Hapag-Lloyd culls China-Germany service amid tonnage supply concerns

    ILA VP Daggett rebuts claims US ports are 'inefficient', but hits out at low investment

    MSC adds more ULCVs to orderbook that equates with world's sixth-largest carrier 

    US ports and intermodal players are geared up to handle volume surges

    Strong Q4 and booming ecommerce drives 'record peak season' for air cargo

    Shippers struggle to find capacity amid growing shortage of reefers

    Opening for MSC as CMA CGM pulls out of Hamburg terminal project?

    As tariffs loom, air freight forwarders ponder the chances of a happy new year