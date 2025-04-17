WSJ: Shipping tycoons discuss separating Panama ports from Hutchison deal

MSC fleet now 900 vessels-strong
After taking delivery of the 16,000 teu MSC Germany this week, Swiss-headquartered carrier MSC broke ...
'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'
Shippers in Asia restart ocean shipment bookings – but not from China
Volumes set to 'fall off a cliff' as US firms hit the brakes on sourcing and bookings
New senior management for DSV as it readies for DB Schenker takeover
Asian exporters scramble for ships and boxes to beat 90-day tariff pause
'Tariff hell' leaves industries in limbo – 'not a great environment to plan'
Temporary tariff relief brings on early transpacific peak season
Amazon pushes into LTL for small package fulfilment and UPS does a u-turn
Pre-tariff rush of goods from US to China sees air rates soar, but not for long
De minimis-induced ecommerce demand slump could cripple freighter operators
Forwarders 'allowing the fox into the chicken run' by supporting 'hungry' carriers
Navigating tariffs: 'like trying to solve a Rubik's cube while colour-blind'
