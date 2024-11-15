WiseTech shareholder class action

By LoadstarEditorial 15/11/2024

… where it all started:

“Phi Finney McDonald acts for the Representative Plaintiff and Group Members in a class action against WiseTech Global Limited (WiseTech) commenced in the Supreme Court of Victoria on behalf of investors who acquired shares in WiseTech between 21 August 2019 and 18 February 2020 (inclusive) (Claim Period).”

For more details about 1) background; 2) allegations; 3) and class action information and registration of interest, please click here.

Earlier this week, WiseTech Global said it had “become aware of a plaintiff law firm announcing that they commenced a class action against WiseTech Global Ltd on 12 November 2024 in the Supreme Court of Victoria on behalf of investors who acquired shares in WiseTech Global Ltd between 21 August 2019 and 18 February 2020”.

It added:

“The announcement by the plaintiff law firm states that the class action relates to WiseTech Global Ltd’s FY20 guidance provided on 21 August 2019, and reaffirmed in October and November 2019. WiseTech Global Ltd has not been served with any originating process in respect of the class action proceedings. WiseTech Global Ltd intends to vigorously defend any such proceedings if they are served.”