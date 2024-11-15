Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

WiseTech shareholder class action

MAERSK: LITTLE TWEAKDSV: UPGRADEF: HUGE FINELINE: NEW LOW WTC: CLASS ACTION RISK XOM: ENERGY HEDGEXPO: TOUR DE FORCEBA: SUPPLY IMPACTHLAG: GROWTH PREDICTIONHLAG: US PORTS STRIKE RISKHLAG: STATE OF THE MARKETHLAG: UTILISATIONHLAG: VERY STRONG BALANCE SHEET HLAG: TERMINAL UNIT SHINESHLAG: BULLISH PREPARED REMARKSHLAG: CONF CALLHLAG: CEO ON TRADE RISKAMZN: HAUL LAUNCH

MAERSK: LITTLE TWEAKDSV: UPGRADEF: HUGE FINELINE: NEW LOW WTC: CLASS ACTION RISK XOM: ENERGY HEDGEXPO: TOUR DE FORCEBA: SUPPLY IMPACTHLAG: GROWTH PREDICTIONHLAG: US PORTS STRIKE RISKHLAG: STATE OF THE MARKETHLAG: UTILISATIONHLAG: VERY STRONG BALANCE SHEET HLAG: TERMINAL UNIT SHINESHLAG: BULLISH PREPARED REMARKSHLAG: CONF CALLHLAG: CEO ON TRADE RISKAMZN: HAUL LAUNCH

legal
By

… where it all started:

“Phi Finney McDonald acts for the Representative Plaintiff and Group Members in a class action against WiseTech Global Limited (WiseTech) commenced in the Supreme Court of Victoria on behalf of investors who acquired shares in WiseTech between 21 August 2019 and 18 February 2020 (inclusive) (Claim Period).”

For more details about 1) background; 2) allegations; 3) and class action information and registration of interest, please click here.

Earlier this week, WiseTech Global said it had “become aware of a plaintiff law firm announcing that they commenced a class action against WiseTech Global Ltd on 12 November 2024 in the Supreme Court of Victoria on behalf of investors who acquired shares in WiseTech Global Ltd between 21 August 2019 and 18 February 2020”.

It added:

“The announcement by the plaintiff law firm states that the class action relates to WiseTech Global Ltd’s FY20 guidance provided on 21 August 2019, and reaffirmed in October and November 2019. WiseTech Global Ltd has not been served with any originating process in respect of the class action proceedings. WiseTech Global Ltd intends to vigorously defend any such proceedings if they are served.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    WiseTech Global CargoWise FreightTech radar Richard White Supply chain radar

    Most read news

    Port of Montreal strikers reject 'final' pay offer and are 'locked out'

    GXO Direct: Unlocking retail success through logistics 

    Minister orders Industrial Relations Board to step in to end port strikes in Canada

    Trump tariff threat could see shippers launch new wave of import front-loading

    Rates reflect strong demand bounce and call for more ocean capacity

    Ecommerce supply chains the right prescription for pharma shippers

    Employers make 'final offer' to striking Montreal dockworkers

    Maersk ends contract with Indian 3PL after its role is 'over-hyped'

    Cape of Good Hope box ship diversion 'benefits shipping companies'

    Automation issues bring USMX-ILA negotiations to a standstill

    Glitches in new terminal operating systems spark delays at south India ports

    CMA CGM changes course on plan to re-route service through Red Sea

    Cargo cheers as Canada lifts restrictions on China flights

    Europe's airfreight suffers as economies are caught in ‘doom loop’ of low growth

    French rail workers plan strike 'double-whammy' over Fret SNCF break-up

    A record year for box ship orders, as greener-shipping rules loom