WiseTech acquires Portugal's Singeste
PRESS RELEASE WiseTech Global acquires Singeste – Sistemas De Informatica to expand global customs capability into ...
It’s always a privilege to share views with the top brass of Australia’s WiseTech Global (WTC), even more so today after the disclosure of fiscal 2024 results to the end of June that drove up the stock to a new intra-day record of A$114.99 – before closing slightly lower, nonetheless up a whopping +18.4% for the day at A$111.7*.
(*Just in case you thought it was expensive ahead of the numbers in the mid-A$90s)
That gives the “operating system for global logistics” ...
Deadline set for strike at Indian government ports, say defiant union leaders
US east coast port strike would be a 'spot rate lifeline' for ocean carriers
Ocean freight rates fall for third week – but USEC port strike a major threat
Rail networks act as Canadian union warns strike begins on Thursday
Congestion 'rearing its disruptive and costly head' as Canada rail strike looms
MSC continues to order new box ships as fleet capacity passes six million teu
Carriers box clever on capacity and have 'the upper hand' as contract talks loom
US-China 'tariff war' tough on importers as supply chain costs rocket
'Made in India' export push lures major box lines into adding services
Less is more for Hapag CEO – 'Ask Mærsk, MSC & CMA what's next'
Cargo backlog at Bangladesh eases as carriers bring in more ships
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article
Neil [email protected]August 21, 2024 at 2:14 pm
Excellent analysis as always, Alessandro!
Alessandro PasettiAugust 21, 2024 at 2:15 pm
Thanks a lot, Neil! That’s very much appreciated!