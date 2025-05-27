(Hopefully) WiseWhite goes bottom fishing with E2open
Tech M&A never seen before in logistics
Australian supply chain software provider WiseTech Global, owner of the CargoWise platform, has agreed to purchase US peer E2open in a $2.1bn deal.
The acquisition is by far the largest by WiseTech, which has grown over the years through a series of bolt-on purchases, so the addition of E2open would represent a step-change in its growth story, as Loadstar Premium editor Alessandro Pasetti noted today.
“To be sure, E2open catapults [WiseTech founder] Richard White’s baby into a totally different dimension, nearly doubling ...
European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading
Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted
ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
Legal challenges for tariffs and de minimis, as EU eyes new ecommerce rules
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
Bottleneck fears as cargo growth outpaces airport infrastructure investment
CMA CGM eyes shipbuilding deal and coastal operations in India
Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
FAQs: FAQs
Comment on this article