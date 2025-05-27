By Gavin van Marle 27/05/2025

Australian supply chain software provider WiseTech Global, owner of the CargoWise platform, has agreed to purchase US peer E2open in a $2.1bn deal.

The acquisition is by far the largest by WiseTech, which has grown over the years through a series of bolt-on purchases, so the addition of E2open would represent a step-change in its growth story, as Loadstar Premium editor Alessandro Pasetti noted today.

“To be sure, E2open catapults [WiseTech founder] Richard White’s baby into a totally different dimension, nearly doubling ...

