ANA expands online booking capabilities via CargoWise eBookings

WiseTech snaps up Editrade
PRESS RELEASE WiseTech Global expands global customs capability in Chile, Ecuador, Panama and Mexico with acquisition ...
New senior management for DSV as it readies for DB Schenker takeover
Volumes set to 'fall off a cliff' as US firms hit the brakes on sourcing and bookings
'Tariff madness' will prompt renegotiation of ocean shipping contracts
Response to tariffs by Chinese importers may see extra costs for US shippers
FedEx and UPS add 'China fee' ahead of the end of de minimis
Carriers warn of delays as congestion increases at North Europe's ports
Hongkong Post suspends services to 'unreasonable' and 'bullying' US
White House moves create yet more stormy water on the transpacific
Nuclear-powered containerships may be hitting the water sooner than we think
Taiwan gears up for more transhipment amid 90-day US tariff grace period
China orders airlines to halt Boeing deliveries
Bangladesh readies new air cargo facilities after ban by India
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article