By Alessandro Pasetti 14/07/2025

Just as Australia’s WiseTech (WTC) is understood to be smoothly working on the closing of its transformational E2open transaction, its U$1bn US target quietly reported fiscal Q1 26 numbers last week.

Let’s look

Sifting through the filing lodged with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, E2open’s steady (sequential) U$2.37bn asset base at the end of the three months to 31 May was the result of a slightly shifting current assets mix, with cash and cash equivalents fully offsetting (+U$33m) the fall in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN