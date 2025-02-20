WiseTech – trading halt request

By LoadstarEditorial 20/02/2025

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT (20 February 2025): “The securities of WiseTech Global Limited (‘WTC’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WTC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 24 February 2025 or when the announcement is released to the market.”

The full ’Trading Halt Request’ statement can be found here.

