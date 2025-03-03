WiseTech set to acquire Opentecnología in Colombia

By LoadstarEditorial 03/03/2025

MEDIA RELEASE

WiseTech Global to acquire Opentecnología

4 March 2025

Deepens global customs capability in Latin America

SYDNEY, Australia – WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), developer of leading logistics execution software CargoWise, today announced it has entered into an agreement, which is subject to certain conditions precedent, to acquire Opentecnología S.A., a leading customs and logistics technology business specializing in customs solutions tailored for the Colombian market. The acquisition further deepens the CargoWise global ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN