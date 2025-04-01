WiseTech snaps up Editrade

WiseTech set to acquire Opentecnología in Colombia
MEDIA RELEASE WiseTech Global to acquire Opentecnología 4 March 2025 Deepens global customs capability in Latin America SYDNEY, ...
PRESS RELEASE
WiseTech Global expands global customs capability in Chile, Ecuador, Panama and Mexico with acquisition of Editrade S.A.
March 31, 2025
SYDNEY, Australia – WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), developer of leading logistics execution software CargoWise, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Editrade S.A., a South American customs management software provider. The transaction deepens the CargoWise global customs capability in Latin America.
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santiago, Chile, Editrade S.A. provides software solutions ...
