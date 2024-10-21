WiseTech – response to media reports

By LoadstarEditorial 21/10/2024

Response to Media Reports

ASX Announcement: 2024/84

21 October 2024

The Board of WiseTech Global (WiseTech, the Company, ASX: WTC) notes further media coverage today regarding Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, Richard White, including an historical claim.

The Board is currently reviewing the full range of matters raised in today’s media reports and is actively seeking further information and taking external advice.

The Board will continue to meet regularly to consider and monitor the situation, and keep the market updated in line with its continuous disclosure obligations. It is conscious of the potential impacts on the Company and will carefully evaluate all relevant factors in its assessment.

