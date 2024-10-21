WiseTech – response to media reports

How M&A explains WiseTech's Nippon Express win
Response to Media Reports
ASX Announcement: 2024/84
21 October 2024
The Board of WiseTech Global (WiseTech, the Company, ASX: WTC) notes further media coverage today regarding Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, Richard White, including an historical claim.
The Board is currently reviewing the full range of matters raised in today’s media reports and is actively seeking further information and taking external advice.
The Board will continue to meet regularly to consider and monitor the situation, and keep the market updated in line with its continuous disclosure obligations. It is conscious of the potential impacts on the Company and will carefully evaluate all relevant factors in its assessment.
Authorized for release to ASX by the Board of WiseTech Global Limited.
Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry
Carriers battle for market share as demand falls and alliance shuffle looms
Rates still slipping as peak season recedes and port strike threat subsides
A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports
DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions
Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services
Delhi taking the lion's share of India's new air cargo capacity
Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | From Suez to supply chain strategy: adapting to new trading landscapes
Liner industry frustration as India demands millions in taxes
Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta
Air cargo market enjoys some calm before an expected Q4 storm
Surging transhipment cargo means SE Asia ports must cooperate, not compete
