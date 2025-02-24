WiseTech board changes and guidance update

WiseTech – trading halt request
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT (20 February 2025): “The securities of WiseTech Global Limited (‘WTC’) will be placed ...
The WiseTech board disclosed today that four independent non-executive directors currently serving on the WiseTech board – Lisa Brock, Richard Dammery, Michael Malone and Fiona Pak-Poy – “have determined it is in the best interests of the company to stand aside”.
This followed intractable differences in the board and differing views around the ongoing role of the Founder and Founding CEO, Richard White, the group added. Their resignation will take effect after the signing of the half-year financial report ...
