By Alessandro Pasetti 26/02/2025

It’s not that numbers matter a lot today, but.

A$32bn-market-cap WiseTech updated the market: fiscal first-half 2025 (H1 25) figures were bang in line with expectations.

Stock up +2% to A$96.5 after the hammering earlier this week, so the trading update was a classic ’non-event’…

… however, taking its value back to…

… support level, chart-wise, from late 2024… or resistance, if we look at the time period in the run-up to the pre-18% one-day surge in mid-August 2024 that came in the wake ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN