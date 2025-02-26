WiseTech board changes and guidance update
The WiseTech board disclosed today that four independent non-executive directors currently serving on the WiseTech ...
It’s not that numbers matter a lot today, but.
A$32bn-market-cap WiseTech updated the market: fiscal first-half 2025 (H1 25) figures were bang in line with expectations.
Stock up +2% to A$96.5 after the hammering earlier this week, so the trading update was a classic ’non-event’…
… however, taking its value back to…
… support level, chart-wise, from late 2024… or resistance, if we look at the time period in the run-up to the pre-18% one-day surge in mid-August 2024 that came in the wake ...
