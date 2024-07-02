Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

WiseTech acquires Portugal's Singeste

UPS: LOOKING FORWARDUPS: LOWERING EPS ESTIMATESEXPD: UNDER PRESSURE CHRW: JOB CUTS REPORTEDWTC: ANOTHER DEALRXO: ANOTHER RECORD DHL: JOINING THE PARTYKNIN: RIPPLE EFFECTDSV: SPIKINGMAERSK: GOODBYE SCHENKERBA: SPIRIT DISPOSALSBA: SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEALGM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNERWMT: CAPEX IN CHECKWMT: CFO ON AUTOMATION WMT: SPOTLIGHT ON AUTOMATIONHD: PRESSURE BUILDS

UPS: LOOKING FORWARDUPS: LOWERING EPS ESTIMATESEXPD: UNDER PRESSURE CHRW: JOB CUTS REPORTEDWTC: ANOTHER DEALRXO: ANOTHER RECORD DHL: JOINING THE PARTYKNIN: RIPPLE EFFECTDSV: SPIKINGMAERSK: GOODBYE SCHENKERBA: SPIRIT DISPOSALSBA: SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEALGM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNERWMT: CAPEX IN CHECKWMT: CFO ON AUTOMATION WMT: SPOTLIGHT ON AUTOMATIONHD: PRESSURE BUILDS

Close up businessmen shaking hands during a meeting. Handshake deal business corporate.
Photo: © Dreamstime.com
By

PRESS RELEASE

WiseTech Global acquires Singeste – Sistemas De Informatica to expand global customs capability into Portugal

SYDNEY, AustraliaWiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), developer of leading logistics execution software CargoWise, today announced it has acquired Singeste – Sistemas de Informática, Lda (Singeste), a leading developer of IT solutions for the customs sector in Portugal.

Founded in 1986, and headquartered in Seixal in the Lisbon Metropolitan Area, Singeste’s flagship solution, GIDWin, communicates directly with Portugal’s Tax and Customs Authority, to facilitate and optimize customs processes for customs brokers and freight forwarders. Singeste’s customers include international freight forwarders and shippers that operate in Portugal, such as DHL, FedEx, UPS, MSC and Expeditors.

Portugal has the fifth highest container port throughput in Southern Europe[1]. It is a strategic gateway between Europe, Africa, and the Americas with its ports in Lisbon and Porto serving as key hubs for maritime trade. While Portugal has traditionally exported agricultural products, textiles and clothing, exports of technological equipment are increasing. Its main exports are to Spain, France, Germany, US and UK, while imports are from Spain, Germany, France, China and the Netherlands[2].

Vlad Bilanovsky, Chief Execution Officer WiseTech Global, said: “Singeste brings three decades of experience and technical expertise in meeting the customs needs of Portugal and the European Union that will become available as part of the CargoWise global customs solution.

“This acquisition further confirms our relentless commitment to developing a truly global customs platform, the value of which is confirmed as more large global freight forwarders increase their use of our CargoWise global customs capability. With the addition of Portugal, our global customs system will cover more global manufactured trade flows, taking us closer to our 90% target,” Mr Bilanovsky said.

Singeste’s operations will be integrated within the WiseTech Global group and remain under the current leadership of Pedro Bacelar. Singeste will continue to deliver its solutions directly to its customers and offer other CargoWise solutions over time.

Pedro Bacelar, CEO of Singeste, said:  “By joining WiseTech Global we not only have the opportunity to make GIDWin available to CargoWise customers doing business in Portugal, our customers will also be able to access CargoWise’s customs and compliance capabilities in other countries, simplifying customs processing for international trade. We also look forward to offering other CargoWise modules to our customers over time. I’ve long had an ambition to develop customs compliance in multiple countries and am excited to work with the WiseTech team on this revolutionary global project.”

Media contact information:

Claire Hosegood:  +61 411 253 663  |   [email protected]

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    WiseTech Global CargoWise On the wires

    Most read news

    Maersk pulls out of DB Schenker bid after identifying 'challenges' in integration

    Forwarders 'being squeezed' as spot and contract rates move further apart

    Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges

    MSC and CMA CGM roll out new shuttle services as intra-Asia rates soar

    Idle containership fleet dips to pandemic era lows as carriers hunt tonnage

    US imports still rising – 'strongest performance since the pandemic'

    Red Sea crisis dictates container fleet capacity trends

    Airlines add transpac capacity as flood of ecommerce traffic continues

    MSC to launch Europe-Asia-North America service

    Kuehne + Nagel restructure – 'Paul was the one with the guts to do it'

    Indian importers turning to bulkers as box line capacity falters

    Freighter aircraft: 'we are on the cusp of major change in large widebodies'

    Former Flexport/Amazon execs launch tech start-up for forwarders

    Shipper fears resurface as Canadian rail workers renew vote for strike

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 27 2024 | A bustling ocean freight market, acquisition and bankruptcy

    Oman Air appoints Mike Duggan as new head of cargo