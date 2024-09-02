By Martina Li 02/09/2024

Despite the correction in freight rates, Wan Hai Lines’ general manager, Tommy Hsieh, is optimistic about container shipping’s profitability carrying into 2025.

And he revealed that the carrier had been invited to join a shipping alliance – but did not say which one.

On Thursday, after Wan Hai’s H1 24 results, Mr Hsieh said the looming threat of industrial action in US east coast ports would also increase demand for shipping as shippers would divert containers to the US west coast.

Wan Hai’s net profit for H1 was some $498m, improving on a net loss in the year-ago period.

He said: “The current focus of the shipping industry is the new round of labour contract negotiations between the US east coast port workers’ union, the International Labor Association (ILA) and the possibility of a strike on 1 October.

“While freight rates have corrected, there’s likely to be a cargo rush before the Golden Week holiday in China starts, also on 1 October. US retailers can change the discharge port to the west coast, and then move the containers to the east through inland transportation, or wait and see before making a decision. Liner operators will adjust routes to respond to customers’ needs.”

Mr Hsieh added that, as Israel’s conflicts with its neighbours persisted, the Red Sea crisis was unlikely to end this year, and so ships would continue moving round the Cape of Good Hope.

He said: “The Red Sea crisis has solved the overcapacity problem. This year, 479 new ships with 3.04m teu will be delivered, a 10% increase in capacity, the highest in five years. Next year, 217 ships and 2.05m teu will be delivered. New capacity in 2026 will [be less].”

Mr Hsieh said he was confident that US consumer spending would rise, as the US Federal Reserve was inclined to cut interest rates.

He elaborated: “US inflation has eased, and interest rate cuts are expected to stimulate purchasing power and increase trade volume. This will benefit container shipping.”

On speculation that Wan Hai could join THE Alliance, after it loses Hapag-Lloyd in February, Mr Hsieh disclosed that the Taiwanese operator had been invited to join a shipping alliance, but did not reveal which one.

He said: “We’re exploring and considering alliance membership. Currently, we have joint Asia-US West Coast services with ONE and joint Asia-US East Coast services with Hapag-Lloyd.”