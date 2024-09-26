There may still be a path to USEC dispute settlement, says 'optimist' shipper
Just days from the start of a US east and Gulf coast port strike, shipper ...
KNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOESWTC: NEW RECORDDHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGHMAERSK: PORT DISRUPTION SURCHARGEKNIN: CEO ON ROADWMT: SUPPLY CHAIN MERGER UPS: STANDARD SATURDAY EXPANSION DHL: BULLISH STANCE REITERATED
KNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOESWTC: NEW RECORDDHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGHMAERSK: PORT DISRUPTION SURCHARGEKNIN: CEO ON ROADWMT: SUPPLY CHAIN MERGER UPS: STANDARD SATURDAY EXPANSION DHL: BULLISH STANCE REITERATED
US east and Gulf coast port employers’ association USMX has filed a charge with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which could lead to the resumption of negotiations with the ILA.
In a statement submitted today, the USMX said: “Due to the ILA’s repeated refusal to come to the table and bargain on a new master contract, USMX filed an unfair labor practice with the NLRB and requested immediate injunctive relief – requiring the union to resume bargaining – so that we can negotiate a deal.”
Under US labor law both unions and employers can file an Unfair Labour Practice (ULP) charge with the NLRB, which has the authority to investigate and remedy unfair practices, under the National Labor Relations Act. The Act bans unions from refusing to bargain with the employer of the employees it represents.
The NLRB states: “It is an unfair labor practice for either party to refuse to bargain collectively with the other, but parties are not compelled to reach agreement or make concessions.
“If after sufficient good faith efforts, no agreement can be reached, the employer may declare impasse, and then implement the last offer presented to the union. However, the union may disagree that true impasse has been reached and file a charge of an unfair labor practice for failure to bargain in good faith. The NLRB will determine whether true impasse was reached based on the history of negotiations and the understandings of both parties.”
The NLRB also states that if a ULP is filed, a board agent will be assigned to investigate, and if it finds that there is merit to the charge, it will “seek remedies to stop the unlawful conduct”.
It is not clear how long this would take, and whether there is any chance of averting a strike before the 1 October deadline. Filing the charge can, at best, only lead to a resumption of negotiations.
USMX added a softener to its statement. “USMX has been clear that we value the work of the ILA and have great respect for its members. We have a shared history of working together and are committed to bargaining.”
USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms
US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions
Seko Logistics refinances after being hit by 'freight recession'
Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo
Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike
Spot rate decline slows, but prices for some long-term ocean contracts soar
FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike
Evergreen chief says transpac contract rates will rise in 2025
Air charter market braced for very busy Q4, and prices are rising
Kuehne + Nagel – when dirt cheap isn't cheap enough
Germany AG in disarray – 'DSV vs CVC' not over yet
DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost
Dali sister Maersk Saltoro boarded by FBI on arrival in Baltimore
Maersk to provide fulfilment services for Amazon from French warehouse
Amazon launches end-to-end logistics for third-party online sellers
News in Brief podcast | Week 39 2024 | ILA strike latest, DB Schenker – again – and Seko Logistics
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article