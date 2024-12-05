Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Unsold GXO – Vertical integration in logistics? You must be kidding

ALOA
ID 339249141 © Sascha Winter | Dreamstime.com
By

It took about two months for the M&A story of GXO Logistics to eventually lead nowhere – as we found out after the US market closed on Tuesday (3 December) – and change… almost nothing about the US-based firm’s value prospects.

The worst performer in our US demo portfolio yesterday (4 December), by quite some margin too (-13.8%, down to $50.85 at the close), now finds itself where it all started with Bloomberg coverage on 10 October. 

($0.05 cheaper, in fact, read ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    GXO Logistics M&A radar Takeover Talk Vertical consolidation Kuehne + Nagel

    Most read news

    January strike at US east and Gulf coast ports now inevitable, say forwarders

    Indian air cargo really flying, powered by a booming ecommerce market

    Airfreight rates level out, but looming turbulence could see prices rise again

    Tariff threat makes no waves as spot rates tread water ahead of new GRIs

    The Red Sea crisis and its impact on containership deployment

    Trump tariffs on China a boost for exporters in Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea

    A new trade war with US would threaten China’s 'historic' airfreight boom

    €1.9bn handout for DB Cargo restructure 'is in line with EU state aid rules'

    Maersk orders 20 more dual-fuel newbuildings – on course for fleet renewal by 2030

    UK eyes expanding its ETS to deepsea shipping – closing EU loophole

    Performance is king as Chapman Freeborn rings the changes at the top

    Feeder operators targeting perishables are 'cashing in' on Red Sea crisis

    Happy new year for transpac liners as shippers front-load to beat tariffs

    Shippers eye alternatives as Indian port workers prepare for 'indefinite' strike

    Feeder operators circle, eyeing the prospect of mainline calls at Vizhinjam

    Golden State fast becoming a 'goldmine' for organised cargo crime