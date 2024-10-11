Sign up for our FREE newsletter
South African court blocks ICTSI-Transnet Durban deal

Durban
The port of Durban (Photo: Tom Westcott)
By

A complaint by losing bidder APM Terminals has led a court to temporarily block the deal between International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) and Transnet to develop a container terminal in Durban.

A South African court ruled that Transnet’s selection of ICTSI was “potentially flawed … and unfair”, after APMT challenged the decision, questioning the solvency evaluation of ICTSI, reports Port Calls. The judge has issued the injunction until the case is heard and resolved.

    Topics

    courting judgment ICTSI Port of Durban Transnet Ceva Logistics class action Labour relations

