South African court blocks ICTSI-Transnet Durban deal

Global terminal operators – the unassailability of PSAs, MSCs, APMTs et al?
A complaint by losing bidder APM Terminals has led a court to temporarily block the deal between International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) and Transnet to develop a container terminal in Durban.
A South African court ruled that Transnet’s selection of ICTSI was “potentially flawed … and unfair”, after APMT challenged the decision, questioning the solvency evaluation of ICTSI, reports Port Calls. The judge has issued the injunction until the case is heard and resolved.
