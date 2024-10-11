South African court blocks ICTSI-Transnet Durban deal

By Alex Lennane 11/10/2024

A complaint by losing bidder APM Terminals has led a court to temporarily block the deal between International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI) and Transnet to develop a container terminal in Durban.

A South African court ruled that Transnet’s selection of ICTSI was “potentially flawed … and unfair”, after APMT challenged the decision, questioning the solvency evaluation of ICTSI, reports Port Calls. The judge has issued the injunction until the case is heard and resolved.