'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced
Industry’s decoupling from China is set to continue to the end of the decade, according ...
The continuing loss of transhipment cargo “reinforces the picture of a decade-long decline” in South Africa’s logistics sector, according to the South African Association of Freight Forwarders (Saaff).
It says its latest data highlights the “urgent need” for structural reform.
In its newsletter this week, Saaff noted that transhipment volumes at South Africa’s ports had been in steady decline over the past few years.
In 2016, 23% of the nation’s container volumes were transhipment shipments; by last year, this figure had fallen ...
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships
How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
Indian shippers get better value from converting LCL shipments to full loads
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article