By Charlotte Goldstone 27/02/2025

The continuing loss of transhipment cargo “reinforces the picture of a decade-long decline” in South Africa’s logistics sector, according to the South African Association of Freight Forwarders (Saaff).

It says its latest data highlights the “urgent need” for structural reform.

In its newsletter this week, Saaff noted that transhipment volumes at South Africa’s ports had been in steady decline over the past few years.

In 2016, 23% of the nation’s container volumes were transhipment shipments; by last year, this figure had fallen ...

