South African ports handling more boxes, but challenges remain
Despite handling the highest throughput since 2017/18, South Africa’s ports last week continued beset by ...
South African port terminals operated by government-owned Transnet celebrate a near-return to pre-covid productivity, but this “shows stagnation, not progress”, claims one forwarder.
In July, Transnet Port Terminals handled nearly 100,000 teu more than across July 2024, marking a year-on-year container throughput increase of 0.3%.
This level is ...
