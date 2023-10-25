DP World wins 30-year concession to run Dar Es Salaam Port
DP World yesterday signed a 30-year concession agreement with Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to operate ...
It takes some effort to get to a point where analysts are regularly compiling studies to show how much damage your company is inflicting on an economy, but that is where South Africa’s national rail and port operator Transnet now finds itself.
South African logistics consultancy Gain Group believes that problems at Transnet’s rail freight and port services are currently costing the country almost 5% of its entire GDP.
Admittedly that actually represents an improvement over 2022, when Transnet is calculated to ...
DP World yesterday signed a 30-year concession agreement with Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to operate ...
South Africa’s airfreight market has seen an impressive bounce. Its forwarding association, Saaff, said: “International ...
South Africa’s port authority has moved the sector closer to privatisation after striking a “game-changing” ...
High-value perishable goods require absolute proficiency while in transit to save on product waste – ...
Transnet was back in full swing at South African ports yesterday, after the South African ...
Port delays in South Africa have more than doubled since the Transnet strike hit supply ...
South Africa exporters are facing major disruption as a strike at Transnet, the rail and ...
Gloomy outlook for container shipping – and not just for 2024
MSC and Maersk 'decouple' their fleets, ready to go their separate ways
Weak market pushes THE Alliance to suspend two more major loops
DSV 'won't be distracted' by huge logistics project in Saudi Arabia
Growth may be just around the corner – if carriers can hold their nerve
...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'
Police probe role of Yangpu Newnew box ship in gas pipeline damage
Akbar Al Baker to retire from Qatar Airways after 27 years
Strike shuts down vital St Lawrence Seaway freight corridor
Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending
DSV falls behind in airfreight as it tries to maintain profit
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article