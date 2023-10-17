Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / South African airfreight sees 23% rise in exports – and 147% rise in rates

dreamstime_s_271020007
© Tamer Adel
By

South Africa’s airfreight market has seen an impressive bounce. Its forwarding association, Saaff, said: “International air cargo to and from South Africa had a bumper week.”

Last week, international airfreight to and from the country rose 16%; imports were up 12% week on week and exports jumped a mighty 23%, despite globally, tonnages falling 5%.

And rates “continued to rise”, added Saaff.

Freightos’ FAX, for shipments of 100-300kg, showed rates from Africa to Europe up 19% in the first two weeks of October, although from Europe to Africa they remained broadly flat. From Africa to North America, however, rates soared 147%, while from North America to Africa, rates rose 19%.

“Perhaps it is not any one reason in isolation; instead, we have reason to believe that it is a combination of three things,” Jacob van Rensburg, head of research and development for Saaff, told The Loadstar.

“There are improved international sentiments concerning air cargo,” he said, pointing to the latest IATA Cargo research, and adding: “There is also increased connectivity with passengers, opening some further bellyhold space.”

But he also pointed to South Africa’s poor port performance.

“There are instances of modal shift, as SA’s ports have continued to struggle with efficiency and reliability – our port volume throughput is desperately low,” he noted.

Indeed, South Africa’s port throughput fell 8% week on week. Business Unity South Africa noted: “This week’s operational constraints revolved around network challenges, adverse weather conditions, frequent equipment breakdowns and shortages and congestion inside the terminal gates, mainly due to insufficient usable equipment.

“Our port economy continues to operate with something of a cloud above it, as the narrative of low volumes and recurring problems (such as frequent equipment breakdowns and shortages) is preventing anything remotely resembling peak performance.”

The BUSA report noted that, year on year, the daily average volume of air cargo handled in Johannesburg was up 107%.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    air cargo market Freightos Air Index (FAX) South Africa South African Association of Freight Forwarders air cargo data TAC Index

    Most Read

    Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone

    DSV, Mærsk, DHL & Kuehne – now toss the 2024 coin

    2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes

    Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai

    Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%

    Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking

    Zim offers its 'ships and infrastructure' to support Israel

    Requests for air charters on the rise as scheduled carriers divert from Israel

    Analysis: Expeditors – smell of blood 

    Asia-N Europe rates level out, but can carriers maintain discipline?

    Danzas AEI Emirates brand will be lost as DHL GF takes full control

    CMA CGM invests $600m to boost its 'under-utilised' NY/NJ box terminals

    News Podcast | Oct 2023 | Alliances’ competition conundrum; unboxing liner strategy with Lars Jensen; the spectre of ETS

    Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom

    X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule

    ONE now the most carbon-efficient carrier, as 'shipping gets greener'