By Gavin van Marle 05/06/2025

The South African government has been warned that proposals to introduce cabotage regulations to the domestic shipping industry could lead to a 40% decline in container volumes through its ports.

Proposals for a new national shipping line were published last week, part of new Merchant Shipping Bill (MSB).

“The prospective carrier, which may operate under the name South African Shipping Company (SASCO), would operate a range of vessel types, all under the South African flag,” says this week’s Alphaliner research note.

"The project ...

