South Africa's Merchant Shipping Bill a threat to supply chains, claim
South Africa’s proposed Merchant Shipping Bill poses a serious threat to the country’s ocean freight ...
The South African government has been warned that proposals to introduce cabotage regulations to the domestic shipping industry could lead to a 40% decline in container volumes through its ports.
Proposals for a new national shipping line were published last week, part of new Merchant Shipping Bill (MSB).
“The prospective carrier, which may operate under the name South African Shipping Company (SASCO), would operate a range of vessel types, all under the South African flag,” says this week’s Alphaliner research note.
“The project ...
Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues
The Loadstar Podcast | May 2025 | Tom Bradley of Amazon Air Cargo talks tradelanes, tech – and tariffs
No deals with carriers, say Houthis – Red Sea safe for non Israel-affiliated ships
Rapid transpacific capacity build-up continues – can USWC ports handle it?
Schenker's Shirley Sharma Paterson moves to K+N as global head of sales
Red Sea crisis has driven most new capacity into extended Asia-Europe trades
Carriers on the hunt for open tonnage again as transpacific rates soar
Dates to watch for in the latest chapter of TACO's tariff travail
Freighter capacity on the rise, with air cargo demand expected to pick up
Uncertainty drives Yang Ming fleet boost as focus switches to Asia-Europe trades
'Now or never' for Kuehne and DHL GF to hit back at DSV
Liner schedule reliability improving, with Gemini carriers leading the way
Wan Hai to increase capacity and services on growing regional routes
News in Brief Podcast | Week 22 | Trump’s tariff hurdle, ocean schedule reliability, and rate rise
CMA CGM eyeing multi-billion euro investment programme in Algeria
Project cargo: oversized and heavy, posing risks outside the norm for ports
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article