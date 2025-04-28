By Charlotte Goldstone 28/04/2025

South Africa’s proposed Merchant Shipping Bill poses a serious threat to the country’s ocean freight supply chains, according to the South African Association of Freight Forwarders (Saaff), which warned of increased costs, delays, and reduced port efficiency.

The Merchant Shipping Bill was proposed by Parliament in May 2023 and is currently in its introductory stage of accepting stakeholder feedback. The bill seeks to cover the registration, permitting, and licensing of ships, the application of labour laws to seafarers to promote the ...

