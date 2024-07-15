By Alex Lennane 15/07/2024

UPDATED 15.7.24 AT 17.05 GMT to include Schiphol statement and correction.

The infighting at Schiphol could be set to end following the news that the Dutch Supreme Court has ruled that the previous government and airport’s plan to cut slots was illegal.

The court ruled that the ‘Balanced Approach’, proscribed by IATA and the EU, must be used to cut noise, rather than the unilateral decision to reduce slots to 460,000.

The four pillars of the Balanced Approach are:

reduction of noise at source;

land-use planning and management;

noise abatement operational procedures;

and, at the last resort, operating restrictions.

Air Cargo Netherlands (ACN) commented: “ACN is certainly not surprised by the ruling … but we do regret that the untenable legal route the Ministerie van Infrastructuur en Waterstaat has taken has led to delays in finding real solutions to reduce noise at and around the airport. These solutions exist and are clearly described in the aviation sector’s commitment document to the Netherlands.

“ACN therefore calls on all stakeholders to sit down at the table as soon as possible in order to come up with legally sustainable solutions for future-proof aviation for the Netherlands. This is in everyone’s interest.”

KLM also supported the court’s decision. On Friday, it said: “Today the Supreme Court ruled that any measure leading to a reduction in the number of aircraft movements at Schiphol must go through a ‘balanced approach procedure’ in accordance with European legislation.”

It added: “KLM wants to continue to connect the Netherlands with the rest of the world in balance with the environment. To this end, we have drawn up the cleaner, quieter and more fuel-efficient plan, which shows that the common goal of reducing noise pollution can be achieved without reducing the number of aircraft movements.”

KLM’s sustainability plan includes fleet renewal, flight operational efficiency and the use of SAF.

The ruling has given Dutch air cargo stakeholders opposed to the slot reduction a sense of optimism. Some insiders have, in part, blamed cargo chief Joost van Doesburg, who they claim is “good at making waves … but has created some kind of tsunami” in his enthusiasm to help cut airport slots.

One source told The Loadstar today: “Hopefully, Joost van Doesburg’s destructive strategy for freight will now come to an end, and it will be time for a vision of the future [for Schiphol] to remain relevant as a cargo hub.

“With the new CEO, Pieter van Oord, who comes from a forwarding position, and the possible departure of Joost van Doesburg, the wind could be blowing more favourably for Schiphol Cargo.”

A source added that Mr van Doesburg, who appeared to have been hired to help the airport cut slots, has recently taken ‘leave of absence’ from the airport for a month, with some insiders believing he may quit.

Schiphol said in a statement: “What this ruling provides is the clarity and certainty that a balanced approach is needed if the government wants to reduce the number of flights due to noise. That clarity in itself is valuable for everyone. The end goal is and remains a new Airport Traffic Decree (Luchthavenverkeerbesluit) with legal protection for local residents, perspective for the industry and clear rules to reduce nuisance and emissions. That remains important. We want to work on that together with the government, the sector and the surrounding area.”