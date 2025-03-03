Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Liege Airport wants to grow as a main hub for flowers, but investment needed

dreamstime_s_157674057
© Claudio Caridi
By

Funding and education are needed to help European airports improve perishables handling – but is the sector an attractive investment opportunity?

After capacity cuts at Schiphol Airport, flower shippers have looked to surrounding secondary hubs, like Maastricht, Liege, Ostend, Brussels, Frankfurt, Paris,  to fly their product and then truck it to its destination.  

Eline van den Berg, supply chain specialist at Royal FloraHolland, explained that this showed there was a lack of knowledge by ground handlers in how to handle these ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Florius International Flower Power flowers Flowerwatch Liege Airport Royal FloraHolland Schiphol Cargo

    Most read news

    $1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion

    Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport

    Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates

    MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move

    Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more

    Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'

    Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships

    Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack

    Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market

    Bullish Freightos says 'cost efficiencies' helping bring profitability in sight

    Airfreight shippers told to delay contracts as US CBP clarifies China rules

    Truckers say cargo logjams at Nhava Sheva are testing supply chains

    U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump

    Forwarders eyeing higher costs as China cuts subsidies for rail freight

    Saleable Expeditors – management reshuffle talk continues

    CU Lines developing shortsea routes to serve Red Sea and Indian subcontinent