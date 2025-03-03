By Charlotte Goldstone 03/03/2025

Funding and education are needed to help European airports improve perishables handling – but is the sector an attractive investment opportunity?

After capacity cuts at Schiphol Airport, flower shippers have looked to surrounding secondary hubs, like Maastricht, Liege, Ostend, Brussels, Frankfurt, Paris, to fly their product and then truck it to its destination.

Eline van den Berg, supply chain specialist at Royal FloraHolland, explained that this showed there was a lack of knowledge by ground handlers in how to handle these ...

