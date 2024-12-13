RTR: Maersk sees global trade growth rising as much as 7% in 2025, exec says

Lufthansa Cargo to supply SAF for Maersk airfreight clients
Patchy global supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) has led Danish carrier Maersk to partner ...
REUTERS reports:
Maersk expects global trade growth rising as much as 7% next year, bolstered by strong demand from the United States where a potential port strike and tariffs on foreign-made goods loom, an executive at the global carrier said on Wednesday.
“We predict anywhere between 5 and 7% (growth) overall,” Charles van der Steene, regional president for North America at Maersk, told Reuters. “And at this stage, there’s nothing that would indicate that it could not be the case,” he said on the sidelines of the Reuters NEXT conference.
Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and “resilient” demand from U.S. companies will continue to spur consumption, he said. The United States is Maersk’s largest market by sales…
