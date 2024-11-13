Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / OIA Global moves into Australian market with Airmark and BTi buys

OIA Global’s 2024 acquisition trend has continued, with it having purchased two Australian forwarding outfits, Airmark Ocean & Air Logistics and BTi Logistics.

The deal values were undisclosed.

In a statement, the company said that these latest acquisitions – which follow the July buy of Irish firm Sandford Freight – were intended as part of a push to broaden its footing in the Australian, New Zealand, and Singapore markets.

Commenting, OIA chief executive Jeff Barrie said: “We’re thrilled to welcome BTi Logistics and Airmark Ocean & Air Logistics to OIA Global.

“Both companies bring exceptional expertise and align with our commitment to customer service and operational excellence. These acquisitions are key to advancing our mission to deliver seamless, end-to-end supply chain solutions on a global scale.”

Together, the two firms boast some 35 years’ experience, with OIA describing them both as “recognised leaders” in the forwarding sector.

For its part, BTi will bolster OIA’s capabilities in automotive, energy, and industrial markets, with it also providing expertise in warehousing, distribution, and end-to-end management, while Airmark offers specialised knowledge in aviation, healthcare, and industrial logistics.

While regulatory approvals are still required, BTi’s managing director Michael Parakh said he was “confident” that the deal would “drive even greater success”.

Portland-headquartered OIA Global has been a highly selective acquisition drive for over a decade, building its geographic network through bolt-on purchases, typically of mid-sized fright forwarders, and followed a landmark investment from private equity firm LDI ltd, which according to the Capital IQ database acquired a majority stake in the forwarder in 2010.

