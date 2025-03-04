By Gavin van Marle in Long Beach 04/03/2025

MSC’s port operating arm Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL) is set to assume full control of the UK’s largest container gateway, Felixstowe, along with a host of other hubs around the world ? including Panama Ports Company. A consortium comprising TiL and hedge fund giant BlackRock agreed to purchase some 80% of Hong Kong terminal operator Hutchison’s global operations.

Hutchison-owner CK Hutchison said the deal “would be expected to deliver cash proceeds in excess of $19bn to the Group”.

Diego Aponte, Chairman of ...

