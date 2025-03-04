Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe

Port of Felixstowe Photo 218939408 © Peter Moulton Dreamstime.com
© Peter Moulton Dreamstime.com.
By

MSC’s port operating arm Terminal Investment Ltd (TiL) is set to assume full control of the UK’s largest container gateway, Felixstowe, along with a host of other hubs around the world ? including Panama Ports Company. A consortium comprising TiL and hedge fund giant BlackRock agreed to purchase some 80% of Hong Kong terminal operator Hutchison’s global operations.

Hutchison-owner CK Hutchison said the deal “would be expected to deliver cash proceeds in excess of $19bn to the Group”.

Diego Aponte, Chairman of ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BlackRock Felixstowe Global Infrastructure Partners Hutchison Port Holdings MSC Port of Rotterdam Takeover Talk Terminal Investment Limited

    Most read news

    $1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion

    Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport

    Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more

    Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates

    MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move

    'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs

    Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack

    MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa

    Airfreight shippers told to delay contracts as US CBP clarifies China rules

    Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market

    Truckers say cargo logjams at Nhava Sheva are testing supply chains

    K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news

    U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump

    Forwarders eyeing higher costs as China cuts subsidies for rail freight

    CMA CGM posts 'solid' 2024 results, but sees choppy waters ahead

    US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft