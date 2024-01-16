Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / New kid on the dock: BlackRock joins MSC's gang

dreamstime_xs_163346818
Photo 163346818 | British © Gary Hider | Dreamstime.com
By

Global investment fund leader BlackRock is now effectively backing the world’s largest shipping line – a mostly overlooked facet of its deal to take over Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in a whopping $12.5bn transaction announced last Friday.

Imagine that – MSC is on the verge of being given a golden card to the world’s largest cashpoint [ATM].

Most directly

BlackRock will own a minority stake in MSC’s port arm Terminal Investment Ltd (TIL), and this could be a big deal because via MSC’s partnership ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    BlackRock Brisbane Global Infrastructure Partners Great Yarmouth MSC Peel Ports Port of Liverpool Port of Melbourne Takeover Talk Terminal Investment Limited AP Moller - Maersk DB Schenker DP-DHL DSV Hapag-Lloyd inventory Pump up the volumes Red Sea

    Most Read

    Container shortage starts to bite, adding to pressure on costs

    Shippers face 'eye-watering' rates and rollovers as carriers 'cherry-pick' cargo

    Shippers must pay a heavy price for capacity, as 'ships are filling up'

    Shipper switch to air freight will see rates take off next week

    Rocketing ocean rates predicted to decline post-Chinese New Year

    Red Sea premiums tempt opportunistic operators, despite major Houthi attack

    Maersk opts for rail freight to avoid Panama Canal delays

    Ocean premiums rocket as insurers back away from Red Sea risk

    West coast ports brace for new import surge – 'but they can cope this time'

    Tough times for logistics tech players forced to cut staff numbers

    Liner oversupply problem being masked by Suez Canal diversions

    North Europe ports face capacity crunch as carriers race for berths

    DB Schenker sale deadline – 'heard anything?'

    HMM launches 'extra loaders' to help Asian exporters as CNY looms

    Japan's semiconductor supply chain also a victim of Honshu earthquake

    Cosco hit by $2m compensation claim for 'unfair' D&D charges