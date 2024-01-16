Scheduling chaos puts carriers under pressure from shippers
Carriers are coming under some pressure from their major VIP shippers to announce temporary network ...
Global investment fund leader BlackRock is now effectively backing the world’s largest shipping line – a mostly overlooked facet of its deal to take over Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in a whopping $12.5bn transaction announced last Friday.
Imagine that – MSC is on the verge of being given a golden card to the world’s largest cashpoint [ATM].
Most directly
BlackRock will own a minority stake in MSC’s port arm Terminal Investment Ltd (TIL), and this could be a big deal because via MSC’s partnership ...
