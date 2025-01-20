Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OceanX: My perspectives on Saudi & Egypt

Business travel
ID 39743030 © Shih Hao Liao | Dreamstime.com
By

Saturday 18 January in Egypt allowed for a deeper reflection on the past week in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – that country impressed me upon my first visit in December 2023 and has become a place to be for everyone.

The trajectory of the economy and the amount of opportunities seem huge.

Logistics companies are no doubt among those flocking into the kingdom. Be it DSV, with their famous joint venture (JV) to manage logistics for the NEOM project, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    OceanX radar

    Most read news

    Airfreight sector left 'exposed' after ecommerce traffic 'falls off a cliff'

    Shippers claim major box lines 'acted together' to profit from the pandemic

    Red Sea attacks on ships could continue, despite Gaza ceasefire

    'That's the Expeditors' way' – the latest Q&A soliloquy

    Ceasefire, but incentives for Houthi attacks and ship diversions remain

    India feels the heat as China 'weaponises' for trade war bargaining power

    EXCLUSIVE: Top gun out at Ceva Logistics

    CBP unveils its proposed changes to rules on low-value imports

    As CNY and slack season approach, the ocean price-cutting begins

    Hapag-Lloyd revamps Asian feeder network ahead of Gemini launch

    Houthis to cease attacks on non-Israeli shipping in Red Sea

    War, weather and global tension the chief threats to 2025 supply chains

    Vancouver races to clear logjam as Trump tariff threat hangs over ports

    Hapag-Lloyd bullish on bookings and reliability as Gemini launch nears

    Loadstar Podcast | January 2025 | Container shipping 2025: Hapag-Lloyd outlook, Swire’s transpacific strategy and Scan Global insight

    CMA CGM set to be first liner to resume Suez transits?