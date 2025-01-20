OceanX: Bonus time for carriers; Asia-Europe rate wars; record volumes
…strike averted, and 2025 optimism
Saturday 18 January in Egypt allowed for a deeper reflection on the past week in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – that country impressed me upon my first visit in December 2023 and has become a place to be for everyone.
The trajectory of the economy and the amount of opportunities seem huge.
Logistics companies are no doubt among those flocking into the kingdom. Be it DSV, with their famous joint venture (JV) to manage logistics for the NEOM project, ...
Airfreight sector left 'exposed' after ecommerce traffic 'falls off a cliff'
Shippers claim major box lines 'acted together' to profit from the pandemic
Red Sea attacks on ships could continue, despite Gaza ceasefire
Ceasefire, but incentives for Houthi attacks and ship diversions remain
India feels the heat as China 'weaponises' for trade war bargaining power
EXCLUSIVE: Top gun out at Ceva Logistics
CBP unveils its proposed changes to rules on low-value imports
As CNY and slack season approach, the ocean price-cutting begins
Hapag-Lloyd revamps Asian feeder network ahead of Gemini launch
Houthis to cease attacks on non-Israeli shipping in Red Sea
War, weather and global tension the chief threats to 2025 supply chains
Vancouver races to clear logjam as Trump tariff threat hangs over ports
Hapag-Lloyd bullish on bookings and reliability as Gemini launch nears
Loadstar Podcast | January 2025 | Container shipping 2025: Hapag-Lloyd outlook, Swire’s transpacific strategy and Scan Global insight
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article