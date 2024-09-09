OceanX: ZIM shaker; Schenker paver; Freightos waver; Flexport...breaker?
Raising the bar
(Happy Ganpati Festival for our Indian friends! Wisdom and intelligence are indeed needed to get rid of obstacles and venture to new beginnings!)
The turn in spot rates continues with Drewry’s World Container Index (WCI) suffering the largest drop in seven weeks, as disclosed last Thursday, followed by other indexes.
Meanwhile, CTS July numbers still show decent volume growth over 2023 figures, however. And ship sizes are likely to get another bump, with a design for 27.5k teu out ...
Services set to shut down as 'super typhoon' heads for South China
DSV offering €1bn investment and jobs guarantee to land Schenker, claim
CVC would 'safeguard DB Schenker jobs and its independence'
MSC subsidiary Medlog buys UK's biggest haulier, Maritime Transport
ILA chief vows to form global 'mega-union' to fight port automation
Loadstar Podcast | September 2024 | EU incendiary threats, US security tightens, air cargo surge and DB Schenker bidding wars
Asia-Europe spot rate decline quickens – 'the market has turned'
JAS Worldwide recovers from cyber-attack, but saw 'many stolen credentials'
ILA doubles down on strike threat as shippers brace for port chaos
Warning of peak season airfreight capacity challenges out of Asia
Simple safety precautions that get overlooked
Maersk and Hapag dip into charter market to boost Gemini fleet
