Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OceanX: Egypt insight; wild-west-carrier scenario; sinking rates

Check list
ID 131139980 © Tero Vesalainen | Dreamstime.com
By

Just back from Egypt.

After spending some days in the more modern parts of Cairo for meetings and discussions, I finally relocated into the heart of the city and the banks of the Nile for the end of the week.

First take?

Look 

The “suburbs“ are full of building projects and some of the compounds and entertainment districts remind me more of the Emirates. Thus, it is a change to finally be in the centre. 

Let’s talk a bit about ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    OceanX radar

    Most read news

    Rose grower sues DSV over 'bait and switch' forwarding move

    Spot rates still tumbling, with worse to come if carriers return to Suez

    Carriers divert Indian cargo to avoid congestion worries at Colombo

    EU pledges 'proportionate' response to new Trump tariffs

    Liner schedule reliability worsened in a Q4 'rife with challenges'

    Amazon hit with $96m compensation claim by China United Lines

    Unions renew call for industrial action at France’s biggest box port

    Trump threatens shippers: manufacture in 'the good old USA' or pay the price

    Ecommerce traffic will help ward off new threats to air cargo demand

    Maersk dismisses fears over capacity constraints at key Gemini port

    Chinese agribusinesses turn to container lines for grain shipments

    Ecommerce 'a double-edged sword' as airfreight fears a soft year

    Compliance fears as Indian Customs introduces revised manifest rules

    Container lines still ordering more ships, despite falling spot rates

    Over-inflated retail inventories could contribute to deflating freight markets

    Maersk splashes out on more chartered tonnage for Gemini