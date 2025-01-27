By Ruben Huber 27/01/2025

Just back from Egypt.

After spending some days in the more modern parts of Cairo for meetings and discussions, I finally relocated into the heart of the city and the banks of the Nile for the end of the week.

First take?

Look

The “suburbs“ are full of building projects and some of the compounds and entertainment districts remind me more of the Emirates. Thus, it is a change to finally be in the centre.

Let’s talk a bit about ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN